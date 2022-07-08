Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
08.07.2022 08:39:43
Japan Eco Watchers Current, Outlook Declines In June
(RTTNews) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy decreased in June, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.
The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, dropped to 52.9 in June from 54.0 in May.
However, a reading above 50 indicates optimism.
The outlook index that signals future activity weakened to 47.6 in June from 52.5 in the previous month. In April, the reading was 50.3.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärker als erwartet: ATX verabschiedet sich fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Der Dow Jones wechselte häufig das Vorzeichen. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz.