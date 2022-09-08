08.09.2022 10:46:56

Japan Eco Watchers Current, Outlook Rises

(RTTNews) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy improved in August, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, advanced to 45.5 in August from 43.8 in July.

The index registered a reading below 50.0 for the second straight month.

A reading below 50 suggests pessimism.

The outlook index that signals future activity rose to 49.4 in August from 42.8 in the previous month.

