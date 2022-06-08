Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
08.06.2022 08:20:45
Japan Eco Watchers Current Situation Index, Outlook Improves
(RTTNews) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy advanced in May, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.
The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, rose to 54.0 in May from 50.4 in April.
However, a reading above 50 suggests optimism.
The outlook index that signals future activity improved to 52.5 in May from 50.3 in the previous month.
The reading remained above 50.0 for the third straight month.
