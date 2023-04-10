10.04.2023 10:21:19

Japan Eco Watchers Index At 15-Month High; Outlook Brightens Further

(RTTNews) - A measure of public opinion about the Japanese economy strengthened in March to hit its highest level in over a year, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, climbed to 53.3 in March from 52.0 in February. Economists had forecast the index to rise to 52.9.

A reading above 50 indicates optimism.

Further, this was the highest score since December 2021, when it was 58.3.

Both household and cooperative activities contributed to the increase in the overall index.

The outlook index that signals future activity improved to a 16-month high of 54.1 in March from 50.8 in the previous month.

Preceding this, official data revealed that consumer confidence reached a 13-month high in March.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Osterfeiertagen: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen