Japan Eco Watchers Index At 16-Month High; Outlook Brightens Further

(RTTNews) - A measure of public opinion about the Japanese economy strengthened in April to hit its highest level in over a year, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, climbed to 54.6 in April from 53.3 in March. Economists had forecast the index to rise to 54.1.

A reading above 50 indicates optimism.

Further, this was the highest score since December 2021, when it was 58.3.

Both household and cooperative activities contributed to the increase in the overall index.

The outlook index that signals future activity improved to an 18-month high of 55.7 in April from 54.1 in the previous month.