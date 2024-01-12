Japan Eco Watchers Index At 4-Month High; Outlook Weakens

(RTTNews) - A measure of public opinion about the Japanese economy improved in December to the highest level in four months, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, rose to 50.7 in December from 49.5 in November. A reading above 50 indicates optimism.

Both household and cooperative activities contributed to the increase in the overall index.

The outlook index, which signals future activity, meanwhile dropped to 49.1 in December from 49.4 in November.