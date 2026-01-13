Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

213,9299
 JPY
1,0530
0,49 %
JPY - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
JPY/GBP
>
13.01.2026 07:50:23

Japan Eco Watchers Index Falls Slightly; Outlook Improves

(RTTNews) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy weakened unexpectedly in December, though marginally, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey dropped to 48.6 in December from 48.7 in November. The expected score was 48.8.

Any score below 50 indicates pessimism.

Household-related activities decreased by 0.3 points to 48.2 amid a contraction in the retail sector, and the corporate activity-related measures dropped the same by 0.3 points to 49.2.

The outlook index that signals future activity improved to 50.5 from 50.3 in the previous month, as both household and corporate activity-related conditions strengthened.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX voraussichtlich schwächer -- DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte im Dienstahshandel zunächst abgeben, während der sich deutsche Leitindex wohl wenig bewegt. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Dienstag überwiegend grüne Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen