Japan Eco Watchers Index Falls Slightly; Outlook Improves

(RTTNews) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy weakened unexpectedly in December, though marginally, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey dropped to 48.6 in December from 48.7 in November. The expected score was 48.8.

Any score below 50 indicates pessimism.

Household-related activities decreased by 0.3 points to 48.2 amid a contraction in the retail sector, and the corporate activity-related measures dropped the same by 0.3 points to 49.2.

The outlook index that signals future activity improved to 50.5 from 50.3 in the previous month, as both household and corporate activity-related conditions strengthened.