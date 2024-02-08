Japan Eco Watchers Index Falls To 1-Year Low; Outlook Brightens

(RTTNews) - A measure of public opinion about the Japanese economy weakened in January to the lowest level in one year, while outlook strengthened, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, dropped to 50.2 in January from 51.8 in December. Nonetheless, a reading above 50 indicates optimism.

Further, this was the lowest score since January 2023, when it was 49.2.

Both household and cooperative activities contributed to the decrease in the overall index.

The outlook index, which signals future activity, meanwhile rose to a 6-month high of 52.5 in January from 50.4 in December, largely on the back of food and drink-related items.