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08.04.2026 09:16:06
Japan Eco Watchers Index Falls To 49-month Low
(RTTNews) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy weakened more-than-expected in March to the lowesr level in just over four years, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.
The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey dropped to 42.2 in March from 48.9 in February. Economists had forecast the index to fall to 48.0.
Moreover, this was the lowest reading since February 2022, when it was 37.7.
Household activity-related measures declined 7.1 points to 41.7 in March, and corporate-related activities also fell notably from 49.9 to 43.1.
The economic outlook index also worsened sharply to a 68-month low of 38.7 in March from 50.0 in February.
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