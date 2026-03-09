Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

212,0102
 JPY
1,0595
0,50 %
JPY - GBP
09.03.2026 08:59:37

Japan Eco Watchers Index Hits 22-month High

(RTTNews) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy improved more-than-expected in February to the highest level in nearly two years, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey rose to 48.9 in February from 47.6 in January. Economists had forecast the index to increase to 48.1.

Further, this was the lowest high since April 2024, when it was also 48.9.

However, any score below 50 indicates pessimism, while a reading above 50 indicates optimism.

Household activity-related measures increased notably in February amid strong rises in housing, services, and food and beverage segments. Corporate activity-related measures improved somewhat due to growth in the manufacturing sector.

The outlook index that signals future activity decreased slightly to 50.0 from 50.1 in the previous month.

03:29 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise im Blick: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt ergriffen am Montag die Flucht. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich hingegen fester. Auch die asiatischen Börsen brachen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.
