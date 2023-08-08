Japan Eco Watchers Index Rebounds, Outlook Brightens

(RTTNews) - A measure of public opinion about the Japanese economy improved in July from a 3-month low in June, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, rose to 54.4 in July from 53.6 in June. Economists had forecast the index to rise to 54.5.

A reading above 50 indicates optimism.

Both household and cooperative activities contributed to the increase in the overall index.

The outlook index that signals future activity climbed to 54.1 in July from 52.8 in June, driven by a strong outlook for household activities.