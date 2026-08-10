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10.08.2026 10:21:46

Japan Eco Watchers Index Rises To 5-month High

(RTTNews) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy improved more-than-expected in July to the highest level in five months, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey rose to 45.7 in July from 44.0 in June. Economists had forecast the index to increase to 44.6. However, any reading below 50 indicates pessimism.

household activity-related measures climbed 1.9 points to 45.4 in July, and corporate-related activities rose from 45.6 to 46.6.

Data showed that the economic outlook remained slightly less pessimistic in July, with the index rising to 45.8 from 45.7 in the previous month.

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