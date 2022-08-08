Japan EcoWatchers Current Situation, Outlook Indexes Weaken

(RTTNews) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy weakened in July, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, fell to 43.8 in July from 52.9 in June. Economists had expected a reading of 51.6.

A reading below 50 suggests pessimism.

The outlook index that signals future activity decreased to 42.8 in April from 47.6 in the previous month. The reading remained below 50 for the second straight month.