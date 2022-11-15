Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
15.11.2022 01:05:12
Japan GDP Contracts In Q3
(RTTNews) - Japan's gross domestic product was down an annualized 1.2 percent on year in the third quarter of 2022, the Cabinet Office said in Tuesday's preliminary reading.
That missed expectations for an increase of 1.1 percent following the upwardly revised 4.6 percent expansion in the previous quarter (originally 3.5 percent).
On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP fell 0.3 percent - again shy of forecasts for an increase of 0.3 percent following the upwardly revised 1.1 percent growth in the three months prior (originally 0.9 percent).
Capital Expenditure was up 1.5 percent on quarter, well shy of expectations for a gain of 2.1 percent and down from 2.4 percent in the second quarter.
External demand was down 0.7 percent on quarter, while private consumption rose 0.3 percent on quarter.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleger halten sich zurück: ATX etwas fester -- DAX unentschlossen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit teils deutlichen Gewinnen
Der heimische Leitindex bewegt sich am Dienstag in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. Der DAX sucht nach seiner Richtung. In Fernost hatten am Dienstag die Käufer die Oberhand.