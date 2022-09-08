Japan GDP Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Thursday release final Q2 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to rise 0.7 percent on quarter and 2.9 percent on year following the flat quarterly reading and the 0.1 percent annualized gain.

Japan also will provide July numbers for current account and August results for the eco watchers survey. The current account is expected to show a surplus of 713.5 billion yen following the 132.4 billion yen deficit in June. The eco watchers survey for current conditions had a score of 43.8 in July, while the outlook was at 42.8.

Indonesia and Thailand will see August results for their consumer confidence indexes; in July, their scores were 123.2 and 42.4, respectively.

Australia will release July figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In June, imports were up 0.7 percent on month and exports rose 5.1 percent for a trade surplus of A$17.67 billion.

New Zealand will provide Q2 numbers for manufacturing sales; in the three months prior, sales were down 3.3 percent on year.