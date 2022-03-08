|
08.03.2022 23:30:17
Japan GDP Data Due On Wednesday
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Tuesday release final Q4 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to rise 1.4 percent on quarter and 5.6 percent on year after sinking 0.7 percent on quarter and 2,7 percent on year in the three months prior.
Australia will see March results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank; in February, the index slipped 1.3 percent to a score of 100.8.
China will provide February numbers for consumer and producer prices. Overall inflation is tipped to add 0.3 percent on month and 0.9 percent on year after gaining 0.4 percent on month and 0.9 percent on year in January. Producer prices are expected to climb 8.7 percent on year, slowing from 9.1 percent in the previous month.
Indonesia will see February results for its consumer confidence index; in January, the index score was 119.6.
