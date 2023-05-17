Japan GDP Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Wednesday release preliminary Q1 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to rise 0.1 percent on quarter and 0.7 percent on year following the flat quarterly reading and the 0.1 percent yearly gain in the three months prior. Capital expenditure is tipped to ease 0.4 percent on quarter after falling 0.5 percent in the previous three months.

Japan also will see final March data for industrial production, with forecasts calling for a gain of 0.8 percent on month after rising 4.6 percent in February.

Singapore will provide April numbers for non-oil domestic exports, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.7 percent on month and a decline of 9.9 percent on year. That follows the 18.4 percent monthly spike and the 8.30 percent yearly decline in March.

Australia will release Q1 figures for its wage price index, with analysts expecting a gain of 0.9 percent on quarter and 3.6 percent on year after adding 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.3 percent on year in the previous quarter.