Japan GDP Data On Tap For Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday release Q2 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to add 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.1 percent on year, steady from the previous three months. The GDP price index is also called steady at an annual 3.0 percent.

Japan also will provide August numbers for bank lending; in July, overall lending was up 3.2 percent on year.

Australia will see July data for building approvals, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 10.4 percent on month after shrinking 6.4 percent in June.

China will release August numbers for consumer and producer prices. Overall inflation is expected to add 0.5 percent on month and 0.7 percent on year after rising 0.5 percent both on month and on year in July. Producer prices are tipped to fall 1.4 percent on year after shedding 0.8 percent in the previous month.

Malaysia will provide July figures for unemployment, with forecasts calling the jobless rate unchanged at 3.3 percent.

Taiwan will see August figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to climb 15.0 percent on year, easing from 16.2 percent in July. Exports are called higher by an annual 7.4 percent, up from 3.1 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $4.97 billion, up from $4.83 billion a month earlier.