Japan GDP Grows 0.1% In Q4
(RTTNews) - Japan's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Cabinet Office said in Monday's preliminary reading.
That missed expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent following the downwardly revised 0.7 percent contraction in the three months prior (originally -0.6 percent).
On an annualized basis, GDP was up 0.2 percent - again well shy of forecasts for an increase of 1.6 percent following the downwardly revised 2.6 percent decline in the third quarter (originally -2.3 percent).
Capital expenditure was up 0.2 percent on quarter, missing forecasts for a gain of 0.8 percent after slipping 0.3 percent in the previous three months.
External demand was flat on quarter, while the GDP price index climbed 3.4 percent and GDP private consumption rose 0.1 percent on quarter.
