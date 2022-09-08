Japan GDP Jumps 3.5% On Year In Q2

(RTTNews) - Japan's gross domestic product expanded an annualized 3.5 percent on year in the second quarter of 2022, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - beating expectations for a gain of 2.9 percent and up from 0.1 percent in the previous three months.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP climbed 0.9 percent - again beating forecasts for 0.7 percent following the flat reading in the three months prior.

Capital expenditure was up 2.0 percent on quarter, beating forecasts for an increase of 1.8 percent after contracting 0.7 percent in Q1.

External demand rose 0.1 percent on quarter versus expectations for a flat reading after falling 0.5 percent in the previous quarter.