Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
14.02.2023 02:26:36
Japan GDP Rises 0.2% In Q2
(RTTNews) - Japan's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Cabinet Office said on Tuesday.
That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent following the downwardly revised 0.3 percent contraction in the third quarter (originally -0.2 percent).
On an annualized basis, GDP added 0.6 percent - again missing forecasts for an increase of 2.0 percent following the downwardly revised 1.0 percent decline in the three months prior (originally -0.8 percent).
Capital expenditure was down 0.5 percent on quarter, missing forecasts for a fall of 0.2 percent, while private consumption matched expectations with an increase of 0.5 percent on quarter.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Blick: US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- ATX schlussendlich unverändert -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Montag kaum verändert, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegte. Anleger an den US-Börsen wagten sich am Montag aus der Reserve. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart überwiegend aufwärts.