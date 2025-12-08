|
08.12.2025 01:03:02
Japan GDP Sinks 0.6% On Quarter In Q3
(RTTNews) - Japan's gross domestic product contracted a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2025, the Cabinet Office said in Monday's preliminary reading.
That missed forecasts for a decline of 0.4 percent following the 0.5 percent increase in the three months prior.
On an annualized basis, GDP declined 2.3 percent - again missing expectations for a fall of 2.0 percent following the 2.2 percent gain in the second quarter.
Capital expenditure was down 0.2 percent on quarter, missing forecasts for an increase of 1.0 percent following the 0.6 percent gain in the previous three months.
External demand was down 0.2 percent on quarter and private consumption was up 0.2 percent on quarter, while the GDP price index jumped 3.4 percent on year.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBlick auf Notenbanken: ATX letztlich leichter -- DAX geht über 24.000-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit stabilem Wochenausklang -- Chinas Börsen schließen fester - Minuszeichen in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher notierte. Die US-Börsen schlossen mit leichten Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung.