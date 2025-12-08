Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

207,1395
 JPY
0,5235
0,25 %
JPY - GBP
08.12.2025 01:03:02

Japan GDP Sinks 0.6% On Quarter In Q3

(RTTNews) - Japan's gross domestic product contracted a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2025, the Cabinet Office said in Monday's preliminary reading.

That missed forecasts for a decline of 0.4 percent following the 0.5 percent increase in the three months prior.

On an annualized basis, GDP declined 2.3 percent - again missing expectations for a fall of 2.0 percent following the 2.2 percent gain in the second quarter.

Capital expenditure was down 0.2 percent on quarter, missing forecasts for an increase of 1.0 percent following the 0.6 percent gain in the previous three months.

External demand was down 0.2 percent on quarter and private consumption was up 0.2 percent on quarter, while the GDP price index jumped 3.4 percent on year.

