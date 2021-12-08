|
08.12.2021 01:39:18
Japan Has Y1,018.7 Billion Current Account Surplus
(RTTNews) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 1,018.7 billion in October, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday - down 39.4 percent on year.
That missed expectations for a surplus of 1,308.5 billion yen following the 1,033.7 billion yen surplus in September.
Exports were up 11.7 percent on year at 7,080.0 Billion yen and imports jumped an annual 28.3 percent to 6,913.2 billion yen for a trade surplus of 166.7 billion yen.
The capital account showed a deficit of 5.4 billion yen, while the financial account had a deficit of 879.6 billion yen.
