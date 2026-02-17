Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

207,9506
 JPY
-1,2801
-0,61 %
JPY - GBP
18.02.2026 00:58:10

Japan Has Y1.152 Trillion Trade Shortfall In January

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade deficit of 1.152 trillion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

That far surpassed expectations for a deficit of 2.142 trillion yen following the 113.5 billion yen surplus in December.

Exports jumped 16.8 percent on year to 9.187 trillion yen - beating forecasts for an increase of 12.0 percent following the 5.1 percent gain in the previous month.

Imports slipped an annual 2.5 percent to 10.340 trillion yen versus expectations for a gain of 3.0 percent following the 5.2 percent increase a month earlier.

