Japan Has Y2.197 Trillion Current Account Surplus In February

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.197 trillion yen in February, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 2.536 trillion yen following the downwardly revised 1.989 trillion shortfall in January (originally -1.977 trillion yen).

Exports rose 4.5 percent on year to 7.644 trillion yen, while imports climbed an annual 8.248 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 604.1 billion yen.

The capital account showed a deficit of 15.8 billion yen, while the financial account showed a surplus of 3.292 trillion yen.

