Japan Has Y2.279 Trillion Current Account Surplus In August

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.279 trillion yen in August, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 3.091 trillion yen following the 2.771 trillion yen surplus in July.

Exports were down 2.6 percent on year at 7.893 trillion yen, while imports slumped an annual 18.2 percent to 8.643 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 749.5 billion yen.

The capital account showed a deficit of 6.4 billion yen, while the financial account had a surplus of 2.987 trillion yen.