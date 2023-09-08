Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
08.09.2023
Japan Has Y2.772 Trillion Current Account Surplus In July
(RTTNews) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.772 trillion yen in July, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.
That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 2.295 trillion yen and was up from the 1.509 trillion yen surplus in June.
Exports dipped 0.6 percent on year to 8.556 trillion yen, while imports slumped an annual 13.3 percent to 8.488 trillion yen for a trade surplus of 682 billion yen.
The capital account showed a deficit of 65.3 billion yen, while the financial account posted a surplus of 2.295 trillion yen.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnhaltende Zinsunsicherheit: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsende im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Donnerstagshandel Verluste. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es leicht bergab. Die US-Börsen liefen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Märkte schlossen am Donnerstag tiefer.