Japan Has Y33.4 Billion Current Account Surplus In December
(RTTNews) - Japan had a current account surplus of 33.4 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
That missed expectations for a surplus of 98 billion yen following the 1.804 trillion yen surplus in November.
Exports were up 11.8 percent on year to 8.715 trillion yen, while imports jumped an annual 22.4 percent to 9.941 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 1.225 trillion yen.
The capital account showed a deficit of 27.3 billion yen, while the financial account had a shortfall of 697.5 trillion yen.
For all of 2022, the current account surplus was 11.443 trillion yen, down from 21.591 trillion yen in 2021.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen im Fokus: US-Börsen gehen mit Gewinnen in den Feierabend -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet mehrheitlich etwas höher
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex gab leicht nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche fester. Die größten Börsen in Asien schlossen mehrheitlich fester.