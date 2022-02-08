08.02.2022 01:08:31

Japan Has Y370.8 Billion Current Account Shortfall

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a current account deficit of 370.8 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday - missing expectations for a surplus of 73.5 billion yen following the 897.3 billion yen surplus in November.

Exports were up 18/7 percent on year at 7.797 trillion yen, while imports surged an annual 44.8 percent to 8.115 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 318.7 billion yen.

The financial account saw a deficit of 34.7 billion yen, while the capital account had a shortfall of 58.4 billion yen.

For all of 2021, the current account surplus was 15.435 trillion yen - down 2.8 percent on year.

