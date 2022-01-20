20.01.2022 01:20:53

Japan Has Y582.2 Billion Trade Deficit In December

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 582.2 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

That beat forecasts for a shortfall of 784.1 billion yen following the downwardly revised deficit of 955.6 billion yen in November (originally -954.8 billion yen).

Exports climbed 17.5 percent on year, exceeding expectations for a gain of 16.0 percent following the 20.5 percent increase in the previous month.

Imports were up 41.1 percent on year versus expectations for 42.8 percent and down from 43.8 percent a month earlier.

For all of 2021, imports rose 24.3 percent and exports gained 21.5 percent for a trade deficit of 1.472 trillion yen.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinsängste belasten: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Märkte in Fernost letztendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende klar nach. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenfalls in Rot. An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag teilweise ins Minus. Auch die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verzeichneten am letzten Handelstag der Woche überwiegend Abgaben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen