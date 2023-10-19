Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
19.10.2023 02:10:09
Japan Has Y62.4 Billion Trade Surplus In September
(RTTNews) - Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 62.4 billion yen in September, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.
That blew away expectations for a deficit of 425.0 billion yen following the 937.8 billion yen shortfall in August.
Exports were up 4.3 percent on year, beating forecasts for an increase of 3.1 percent after easing 0.8 percent in the previous month.
Imports slumped an annual 16.3 percent versus expectations for a decline of 12.9 percent following the 17.7 percent contraction a month earlier.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNahost-Krise im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt haben zur Wochenmitte kräftig nachgegeben. Die US-Börsen wiesen am Mittwoch rote Vorzeichen aus. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.