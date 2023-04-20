20.04.2023 02:10:03

Japan Has Y754.506 Billion Trade Deficit In March

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 754.506 billion yen in March, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

That beat forecasts for a deficit of 1,294.8 billion yen following the 898.1 billion yen shortfall in February.

Exports were up 4.3 percent on year at 8.458 trillion yen - also exceeding expectations for an increase of 2.6 percent following the 6.5 percent gain in the previous month.

Imports were up 7.3 percent at 9.578 trillion yen, beneath forecasts for a gain of 11.4 percent and slowing from 8.3 percent a month earlier.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX dreht letztlich knapp ins Plus -- Wall Street schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete zur Wochenmitte Verluste. Der DAX holte seine frühen Verluste auf und drehte leicht ins Plus. Die US-Märkte bewegten sich in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Mittwoch in der Verlustzone.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen