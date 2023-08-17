Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
17.08.2023 02:05:02
Japan Has Y78.7 Billion Trade Shortfall In July
(RTTNews) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 78.731 billion yen in July, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.
That was well shy of estimates for a surplus of 24.6 billion yen following the upwardly revised 43.1 billion yen surplus in June (originally 43.0 billion).
Exports were down 0.3 percent on year to 8.724 trillion yen, beating forecasts for a drop of 0.8 percent following the 1.5 percent increase in the previous month.
Imports slumped an annual 13.5 percent versus expectations for a fall of 14.7 percent after dropping 12.9 percent a month earlier.
