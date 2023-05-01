01.05.2023 00:00:03

Japan Household Confidence Index Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday see April results for its household confidence index, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index is expected to see a score of 34.7, up from 33.9 in March.

Japan also will see April results for the Manufacturing PMI from Jibun Bank; in March, the index score was 49.2.

Australia will see April data for the Manufacturing PMI from Judo Bank; in March, the index score was 49.1.

Finally, most of the regional stock markets are closed on Monday for Labor day, including South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Thailand.

