Japan Household Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release February figures for household spending and its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Spending is expected to rise 0.5 percent on month and fall 2.8 percent on year after sinking 2.1 percent on month and 6.3 percent on year in January. The leading index was down 0.1 percent on month in January and the coincident sank 3.8 percent.

Australia will provide February numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In January, imports were up 1.3 percent on month and exports rose 1.6 percent for a trade surplus of A$11.027 billion.

South Korea will release February data for its current account; in January, the current account surplus was $3.05 billion.

Singapore will provide February figures for retail sales; in January, sales were down 0.7 percent on month and up 1.3 percent on year.

Hong Kong will see March results for its private sector PMI from S&P Global; in February, the index score was 49.7.

Thailand will release March data for consumer prices; in February, overall inflation fell 0.77 percent on year and core CPIU rose an annual 0.43 percent.

Finally, the markets in Taiwan and China are closed on Friday for the Ching Ming Festival and will reopen on Monday.