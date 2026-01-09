Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

210,7586
 JPY
-0,1804
-0,09 %
JPY - GBP
09.01.2026 02:49:06

Japan Household Spending Climbs 2.9% On Year In November

(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 2.9 percent on year in November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 314,242 yen.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent following the 3.0 percent drop in October.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, household spending jumped 6,2 percent - again topping expectations for a gain of 2.7 percent following the 3.5 percent contraction in the previous month.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 519,304 yen, down 2.2 percent on year.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legte am Donnerstag zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

