Japan Household Spending Climbs 2.9% On Year In November

(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 2.9 percent on year in November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 314,242 yen.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent following the 3.0 percent drop in October.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, household spending jumped 6,2 percent - again topping expectations for a gain of 2.7 percent following the 3.5 percent contraction in the previous month.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 519,304 yen, down 2.2 percent on year.