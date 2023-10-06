Japan Household Spending Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release August figures for household spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Spending is expected to rise 0.9 percent on month and sink 4.3 percent on year after falling 2.7 percent on month and 5.0 percent on year in July.

Japan also will see August results for its leading index, with forecasts suggesting a score of 109.0, up from 108.2.

Australia will provide August data for retail sales, with analysts looking for an increase of 0.2 percent on month, slowing 0.5 percent in July.

Finally, the markets in China remain closed for the National Day holiday and will resume trade on Monday.