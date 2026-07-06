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07.07.2026 01:46:15

Japan Household Spending Jumps 3.7% In May

(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent on month in May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - standing at 320,345 yen.

That beat expectations for an increase of 1.4 percent and was up from 1.6 percent in April.

On a yearly basis, spending was down 0.4 percent - but that also beat forecasts for a decline of 2.3 percent following the 0.5 percent drop in the previous month.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 534,893 yen, up 0.7 percent on year.

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