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07.07.2026 01:46:15
Japan Household Spending Jumps 3.7% In May
(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent on month in May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - standing at 320,345 yen.
That beat expectations for an increase of 1.4 percent and was up from 1.6 percent in April.
On a yearly basis, spending was down 0.4 percent - but that also beat forecasts for a decline of 2.3 percent following the 0.5 percent drop in the previous month.
The average of monthly income per household stood at 534,893 yen, up 0.7 percent on year.
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