Japan Household Spending Rises 1.6% On Year In February

(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 1.6 percent on year in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 272,214 yen.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 4.3 percent following the 0.3 percent contraction in January.

On a monthly basis, household spending sank 2.4 percent - again missing expectations for a decline of 0.4 percent following the 2.7 percent increase in the previous month.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 557,655 yen, down an annual 0.8 percent.

