Japan Household Spending Rises 5.1% On Year In August

(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 5.1 percent on year in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 289,974.

That missed expectations for an increase of 6.7 percent following the 3.4 percent increase in July.

On a monthly basis, household spending sank 1.7 percent - again shy of expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 1.4 percent contraction a month earlier.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 563,963 yen, down 1.8 percent on year.