Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
07.10.2022 01:37:21
Japan Household Spending Rises 5.1% On Year In August
(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 5.1 percent on year in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 289,974.
That missed expectations for an increase of 6.7 percent following the 3.4 percent increase in July.
On a monthly basis, household spending sank 1.7 percent - again shy of expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 1.4 percent contraction a month earlier.
The average of monthly income per household stood at 563,963 yen, down 1.8 percent on year.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGuter US-Arbeitsmarktbericht schürt Zinssorgen: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich im Abwärtstaumel -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsschluss leichter
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen einen volatilen Freitagshandel letztlich mit tiefroten Notierungen ab. Auch an den US-Börsen herrschte hoher Verkaufsdruck vor. Die Märkte in Asien gingen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende.