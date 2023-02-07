07.02.2023 00:37:32

Japan Household Spending Sinks 1.3% On Year In December

(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 1.3 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.

That missed forecasts for a decline of 0.,2 percent following the 1.2 percent annual drop in November.

On a monthly basis, household spending slipped 2.1 percent - again shy of expectations for a gain of 0.3 percent following the 0.9 percent decline a month earlier.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 1,150,808 yen, down 0.4 percent on year.

Overall wages were up 4.8 percent in December, while overtime pay increased 3 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vor Handelsstart höher -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend in Grün
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden am Donnerstag mit Aufschlägen erwartet. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag überwiegend aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen