Japan Household Spending Sinks 3.3% On Year In June

(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 3.3 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 290,886 yen.

That missed expectations for an increase of 0.8 percent following the 0.4 percent drop in May.

On a monthly basis, household spending sank 6.4 percent - again shy of forecasts for a fall of 3.1 percent following the 3.7 percent gain in the previous month.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 1,013,986 yen, up 2.0 percent on year.