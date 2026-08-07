|
07.08.2026 02:22:15
Japan Household Spending Sinks 3.3% On Year In June
(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 3.3 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 290,886 yen.
That missed expectations for an increase of 0.8 percent following the 0.4 percent drop in May.
On a monthly basis, household spending sank 6.4 percent - again shy of forecasts for a fall of 3.1 percent following the 3.7 percent gain in the previous month.
The average of monthly income per household stood at 1,013,986 yen, up 2.0 percent on year.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach neuem Hoch im Plus -- US-Handel endet höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte einen neuen Höchststand erklimmen. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend im Plus.