Japan Household Spending Slips 0.2% On Year In December

(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 0.2 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Tuesday - coming in at 317,206 yen.

That missed expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent following the 1.3 percent drop in the previous month.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 1,102,091 yen, up 4.6 percent on year.

On a monthly basis, household spending rose 0.1 percent - again missing forecasts for an increase of 0.7 percent following the 1.2 percent decline in November.

