Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
06.10.2023 01:48:08
Japan Household Spending Slips 2.5% On Year In August
(RTTNews) - The average of household spending was down 2.5 percent on year in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 293,161 yen.
That beat expectations for a decline of 4.3 percent following the 5.0 percent decline in July.
On a monthly basis, household spending jumped 3.9 percent - again topping forecasts for a gain of 0.9 percent following the 2.7 percent fall in the previous month.
The average of monthly income per household stood at 544,043 yen, down 6.9 percent on year.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Daten vom US-Arbeitsmarkt: ATX oberhalb der Nulllinie -- DAX fährt Gewinne ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich im Freitagshandel leicht gen Norden, während es am deutschen Aktienmarkt klar nach oben geht. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes entwickelten sich am Freitag unterschiedlich.