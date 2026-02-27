Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

210,4200
 JPY
-0,0269
-0,01 %
JPY - GBP
27.02.2026 07:58:19

Japan Housing Starts Fall 0.4% In January

(RTTNews) - Japan's housing starts decreased for the third straight month in January, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism showed on Friday.

Housing starts dropped 0.4 percent yearly in January, slower than the 1.3 percent fall in December. Economists had expected a decrease of 1.6 percent.

The data indicated a decline in new construction across rented and built-for-sale categories, while increases were observed in owned and issued segments.

The seasonally adjusted annualized number of housing starts fell to 755,000 in January from 756,000 in December.

Data also showed that construction orders received by the big 50 contractors rose 5.7 percent annually in January, after a 20.2 percent surge a month ago.

12:40 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 9: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
12:40 Februar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
11:22 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10:42 KW 9: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
27.02.26 Bill Ackmans Portfolio: In diese Aktien war der Marktprofi in Q4/2025 investiert

US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich hingegen seitwärts. Die US-Börsen notierten schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
