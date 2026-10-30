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30.10.2026 07:56:51

Japan Housing Starts Fall 2.7% In September

(RTTNews) - Japan's housing starts declined for the first time in six months in September, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism showed on Friday.

Housing starts dropped 2.7 percent yearly in September, reversing a 6.1 percent growth in August. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 2.9 percent slower rise.

Decreases were seen across all segments, except the issued segment, which grew 18.4 percent. The built-for-sale category declined the most by 4.5 percent, followed by the owned and rented category with 3.4 percent and 1.6 percent decreases, respectively.

The seasonally adjusted annualized housing starts decreased to 714,000 in September from 753,000 in August.

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