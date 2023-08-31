Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
Japan Housing Starts Fall For Second Month
(RTTNews) - Japan's housing starts decreased for the second straight month in July, and at a faster-than-expected pace, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism showed on Thursday.
Housing starts dropped 6.7 percent year-on-year in July, following a 4.8 percent decline in June. Meanwhile, economists had expected only a 0.8 percent fall.
Data showed that new construction was contracted in the owned and built for scale categories.
The seasonally adjusted annualized number of housing starts declined to 778,000 in July from 811,000 in the previous month.
Data also showed that construction orders received by the big 50 contractors climbed 8.7 percent annually in July, versus an 8.6 percent increase in the prior month.
