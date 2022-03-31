|
31.03.2022 12:50:23
Japan Housing Starts Increase In February
(RTTNews) - Japan's housing starts increased at a faster pace in February, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed on Thursday.
Housing starts rose 6.3 percent yearly in February, following a 2.1 percent increase in January.
Economists had forecast an annual growth of 1.1 percent. This was the highest since October last year.
Annualized housing starts fell to a seasonally adjusted 872,000 in February from 820,000 in the previous month.
Data also showed that construction orders received by big 50 contractors declined 2.3 percent year-on-year in February, after an 11.0 percent increase in January. Construction orders dropped for the first time in six months.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSolide US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: Dow startet freundlich -- ATX fester -- DAX etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street startet erholt in das neue Quartal. Der ATX und der DAX zeigen sich am Freitag stärker. Die größten Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.