Japan Housing Starts Recover 11.4% In April

(RTTNews) - Japan's housing starts grew notably in April, registering their first decline in six months, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism showed on Friday.

Housing starts grew 11.4 percent yearly in April, reversing a 29.3 percent slump in March. However, this was slowed than the 15.5 percent recovery expected by economists.

Increases were seen in all segments, except issued ones, which fell markedly by 79.1 percent. The owned category logged the biggest growth of 19.5 percent, and built-for-sale and rented categories rose by 3.4 percent and 17.3 percent, respectively.

The seasonally adjusted annualized housing starts fell to 724,000 from 736,000 in March.