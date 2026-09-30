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30.09.2026 08:49:43

Japan Housing Starts Rise 6.1% In August

(RTTNews) - Japan's housing starts increased for the fifth straight month in August, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism showed on Wednesday.

Housing starts climbed 8.2 percent yearly in August, though slower than the 8.2 percent growth in July. The expected growth rate was 7.0 percent.

Increases were seen across all segments. The issued category logged a triple-digit growth of 228.6 percent, and rented and built-for-sale categories rose by 6.5 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, the owned category rose only 1.0 percent.

The seasonally adjusted annualised housing starts decreased to 753,000 in August from 774,000 in July.

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